Seismic Stir: Quakes Rattle Northern Greece

Northern Greece experienced a series of earthquakes, including a 5.2-magnitude tremor off the Chalkidiki peninsula near Thessaloniki. The seismic activity, occurring at a depth of 15.9 km, included a subsequent 4.2 quake and smaller tremors, but no damage was reported. These earthquakes are not uncommon in Greece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thessaloniki | Updated: 04-11-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 00:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Greece on Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

The epicenter was located offshore, near the Chalkidiki peninsula, approximately 40 km southeast of Thessaloniki, the nation's second-largest city, as reported by the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

The tremor struck at 7:03 pm local time (17:03 GMT) at a depth of 15.9 kilometers. This was followed by a 4.2-magnitude quake four minutes later, alongside several minor tremors. Despite the series of earthquakes, no reports of damage have emerged, confirmed by police and fire service officials to local media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

