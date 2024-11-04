Seismic Stir: Quakes Rattle Northern Greece

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Greece on Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

The epicenter was located offshore, near the Chalkidiki peninsula, approximately 40 km southeast of Thessaloniki, the nation's second-largest city, as reported by the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

The tremor struck at 7:03 pm local time (17:03 GMT) at a depth of 15.9 kilometers. This was followed by a 4.2-magnitude quake four minutes later, alongside several minor tremors. Despite the series of earthquakes, no reports of damage have emerged, confirmed by police and fire service officials to local media.

(With inputs from agencies.)