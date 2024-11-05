Left Menu

Delhi's Plan for Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution

Delhi is considering artificial rain to combat worsening air pollution, which threatens public health. Winter brings severe pollution from trapped emissions and farm fires. Cloud-seeding has been considered but not implemented due to weather. Authorities urge for permission to address the issue urgently.

Akshardham Temple in Delhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi is poised to utilize artificial rain techniques in its battle against rising air pollution levels, as announced on Tuesday by Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The capital's air quality continues to deteriorate, escalating respiratory health problems among its residents.

The region experiences severe pollution each winter, as cold air entraps dust and emissions, while smoke from agricultural fires in neighboring states compounds the situation. Efforts to implement cloud-seeding in 2023 were hindered by unsuitable weather conditions, delaying possible solutions.

"Pollution in Delhi and northern India has reached alarming levels," Rai stated, pointing to the urgent need for federal intervention for artificial rain. Medical experts have reported a significant increase in respiratory illnesses related to pollution, highlighting the critical nature of the issue.

