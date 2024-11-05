Left Menu

Stalin Unveils Coimbatore's Tech and Aerospace Future

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Elcot IT park in Coimbatore, marking a significant investment in technology and aerospace sectors. The park, costing Rs 158.32 crore, includes facilities for startups. Stalin also distributed land release orders benefitting 10,000 families. Projects in aerospace are underway at Sulur and Varapatti.

Updated: 05-11-2024 20:12 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin kicked off his Coimbatore tour by inaugurating the Elcot Information Technology park. The park, constructed for Rs 158.32 crore, spans 2.94 lakh square feet, incorporating 1.56 lakh square feet of IT space and facilities aimed at supporting startups.

In a significant boost to the local economy, Stalin handed over land allotment letters to ten companies planning to invest in manufacturing facilities at the Aerospace and Defence Components Manufacturing parks at Sulur and Varapatti. His visit included a roadshow where he was greeted by supportive locals and party workers.

The inauguration also saw Stalin addressing an issue that had troubled landowners for decades by distributing land 'release' orders. This move returns ownership rights to affected families, benefiting around 10,000 households. Stalin's visit to Coimbatore underscores the state's commitment to technological advancement and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

