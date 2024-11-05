Cocoa Struggles: Ivory Coast's Wetter Worries

Cocoa arrivals in Ivory Coast are projected to reach an ambitious 1 million metric tons by late January, trailing just behind last year's figures according to Coffee and Cocoa Council sources. By November 3, arrivals at Abidjan and San Pedro ports had surged 26% year-on-year, marking an optimistic trend despite looming challenges.

However, relentless rains and flooding have led to brown rot, a menacing fungal disease, threatening to reduce post-December production, insiders warn. European exporters report increasing difficulty in securing quality cocoa, citing issues with mold and inadequate fermentation due to excessive moisture.

The CCC's director of domestic marketing foresees a 10% rise in the main crop for 2024/25 yet remains concerned about persistent rainfall affecting budding flowers and pods. The moist conditions continue to challenge cocoa quality, keeping market watchdogs on high alert.

