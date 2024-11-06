Trees vs. Development: Assam's Flyover Controversy Sparks Debate

In a bid to advance infrastructure, Assam's government faces backlash over plans to cut century-old trees for Guwahati's longest flyover. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has labeled the controversy as 'unnecessary,' claiming it aims to stymie government projects.

The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the government due to public outrage against the plan to remove 25 historic trees without environmental assessments.

While the Chief Minister defends the decision as essential for development, he assures effective measures, including tree translocation. Prominent figures, environmentalists, and local residents continue to voice concerns, emphasizing the historical significance and ecological impact of the proposed actions.

