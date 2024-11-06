Left Menu

Trees vs. Development: Assam's Flyover Controversy Sparks Debate

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addresses the controversy over cutting century-old trees for a flyover in Guwahati. Amid protests and criticism from various quarters, the government plans to transplant the trees, ensuring development while attempting to respect environmental concerns.

Trees vs. Development: Assam's Flyover Controversy Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to advance infrastructure, Assam's government faces backlash over plans to cut century-old trees for Guwahati's longest flyover. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has labeled the controversy as 'unnecessary,' claiming it aims to stymie government projects.

The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the government due to public outrage against the plan to remove 25 historic trees without environmental assessments.

While the Chief Minister defends the decision as essential for development, he assures effective measures, including tree translocation. Prominent figures, environmentalists, and local residents continue to voice concerns, emphasizing the historical significance and ecological impact of the proposed actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

