Switzerland's Controversial Burqa Ban Set to Start

Switzerland's burqa ban, passed in a 2021 referendum, is set to take effect on January 1. The ban, condemned by Muslim groups, allows exceptions for health, safety, and artistic expression. Violators may face fines up to 1,000 Swiss francs. Some spaces, like religious sites, are exempt.

Updated: 06-11-2024 15:53 IST
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's controversial burqa ban is slated to become effective from January 1, following a 2021 referendum that narrowly approved the measure. The ban, which has drawn criticism from Muslim organizations, was initiated by the same group behind the 2009 minaret ban.

The Federal Council announced that offenders could face fines up to 1,000 Swiss francs if they violate the ban, which excludes planes, diplomatic premises, and religious sites from the restrictions on facial coverings.

Exceptions to the ban are noted for reasons including health, safety, cultural customs, adverse weather, and certain artistic or advertising contexts, provided they are sanctioned by authorities and do not disrupt public order.

