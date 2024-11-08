New Visitor Cap at Pompeii to Preserve Ancient Wonders
The ancient Roman site of Pompeii in southern Italy will limit visitor numbers to 20,000 daily to manage its growing popularity. This decision, effective from November 15, follows record attendance and aims to conserve and ensure the safety of the archaeological site.
In a bid to preserve its historic integrity amidst rising popularity, the ancient Roman site of Pompeii will soon limit daily visitor numbers to 20,000, officials announced. This measure, starting November 15, comes after record crowds exceeded 36,000 on a single day.
Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the park's director, emphasized the necessity of reducing the overwhelming human presence for both safety and conservation. The decision mirrors similar actions by other tourist hubs like Venice, aiming to maintain visitor sustainability.
With over 4 million tourists last year, Pompeii's average daily attendance surged by 33.6%. Currently, free-admission Sundays and a handful of other days have seen visitor counts surpass the new threshold.
