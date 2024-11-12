Left Menu

New Bill Proposes Integrated Water Management for India

A draft bill proposes an Integrated Water Resources Management Authority to enhance water security and efficiency in India. It aims to integrate efforts across departments and improve industrial water use. The initiative is part of the vision for a developed India and encourages public-private partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:28 IST
In a significant move towards water security, a draft model bill proposing the establishment of an Integrated Water Resources Management Authority has been circulated to states, a senior official stated.

Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources, revealed that the proposed authority aims to coordinate efforts across multiple departments to achieve water security as part of the Viksit Bharat vision. The authority will manage tasks from local groundwater management to state-level water plans.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is pushing for enhanced innovation within the water sector, promoting public-private partnerships to drive changes. Additionally, Verma highlighted the need for increased water efficiency in industries, where current usage is significantly below international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

