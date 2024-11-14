Left Menu

Choking on Smog: South Asia's Air Quality Crisis

Northern India and Lahore in Pakistan are grappling with severe smog and pollution. Poor visibility and hazardous air quality have led to health warnings and disruptions, although Delhi's airport operations remain mostly unaffected. Authorities in both regions are taking measures to combat the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:35 IST
Toxic smog engulfed northern India on Thursday, creating hazardous conditions with visibility severely impacted due to high pollution levels compounded by humidity, low winds, and dropping temperatures, according to officials.

Lahore in Pakistan emerged as the world's most polluted city during this annual environmental crisis exacerbated by dust, emissions, and illegal fires in India's Punjab and Haryana. However, operations at New Delhi's airport remained largely unaffected, with expected easing conditions as breezes resume.

Despite visibility being limited to 300 meters, flight operations at New Delhi's airport continue unaffected. Airlines have issued warnings about possible disruptions due to winter fog. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe' category, a trend likely to persist, according to weather authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

