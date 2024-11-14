Choking on Smog: South Asia's Air Quality Crisis
Northern India and Lahore in Pakistan are grappling with severe smog and pollution. Poor visibility and hazardous air quality have led to health warnings and disruptions, although Delhi's airport operations remain mostly unaffected. Authorities in both regions are taking measures to combat the crisis.
Toxic smog engulfed northern India on Thursday, creating hazardous conditions with visibility severely impacted due to high pollution levels compounded by humidity, low winds, and dropping temperatures, according to officials.
Lahore in Pakistan emerged as the world's most polluted city during this annual environmental crisis exacerbated by dust, emissions, and illegal fires in India's Punjab and Haryana. However, operations at New Delhi's airport remained largely unaffected, with expected easing conditions as breezes resume.
Despite visibility being limited to 300 meters, flight operations at New Delhi's airport continue unaffected. Airlines have issued warnings about possible disruptions due to winter fog. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe' category, a trend likely to persist, according to weather authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- smog
- pollution
- Lahore
- air quality
- New Delhi
- airport
- visibility
- farm fires
- health warnings
ALSO READ
Diwali Air Quality Dilemma in Delhi: Pollution Levels Challenge Residents
Delhi Grapples with 'Very Poor' Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Concerns
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: The Battle Against Pollution
Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Air Quality Plummets Amid Celebrations
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Local Pollutants Take a Toll