Choking on Smog: South Asia's Air Quality Crisis

Toxic smog engulfed northern India on Thursday, creating hazardous conditions with visibility severely impacted due to high pollution levels compounded by humidity, low winds, and dropping temperatures, according to officials.

Lahore in Pakistan emerged as the world's most polluted city during this annual environmental crisis exacerbated by dust, emissions, and illegal fires in India's Punjab and Haryana. However, operations at New Delhi's airport remained largely unaffected, with expected easing conditions as breezes resume.

Despite visibility being limited to 300 meters, flight operations at New Delhi's airport continue unaffected. Airlines have issued warnings about possible disruptions due to winter fog. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe' category, a trend likely to persist, according to weather authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)