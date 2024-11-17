Tragedy Strikes Beit Lahiya Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli air strike on a multi-storey residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, resulted in several Palestinian casualties, according to medical sources speaking to Reuters. The building housed approximately 70 people, and the immediate number of those killed remains unconfirmed.

The Israeli army previously sent tanks into Beit Lahiya, as well as the towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, aiming to combat Hamas militants and impede their activities. These operations have reportedly led to the deaths of hundreds of militants, isolating these areas from Gaza City.

In a related incident, an airstrike in the Bureij camp killed at least 10 individuals. The Gaza health ministry reports that the death toll since October 7 stands at 43,799, with Hamas militants responsible for around 1,200 Israeli deaths and holding numerous hostages.

