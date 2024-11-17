Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Beit Lahiya Amid Ongoing Conflict

The conflict in Gaza continues to escalate as an Israeli air strike hits a residential building in Beit Lahiya, leading to multiple casualties. The Israeli military claims these actions target Hamas militants. Over 43,000 people have perished since violence erupted on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli air strike on a multi-storey residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, resulted in several Palestinian casualties, according to medical sources speaking to Reuters. The building housed approximately 70 people, and the immediate number of those killed remains unconfirmed.

The Israeli army previously sent tanks into Beit Lahiya, as well as the towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, aiming to combat Hamas militants and impede their activities. These operations have reportedly led to the deaths of hundreds of militants, isolating these areas from Gaza City.

In a related incident, an airstrike in the Bureij camp killed at least 10 individuals. The Gaza health ministry reports that the death toll since October 7 stands at 43,799, with Hamas militants responsible for around 1,200 Israeli deaths and holding numerous hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

