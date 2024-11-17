Blaze Engulfs Food Van Outside Vishwavidyalaya Station
A fire erupted in a food van outside Vishwavidyalaya metro station on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported. Authorities successfully doused the fire using two engines. The blaze likely originated from electrical cooking equipment, according to initial police reports.
A fire erupted in a food van located outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station early Sunday morning. Emergency services acted swiftly; two fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.
No injuries were reported in the incident, officials confirmed. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the distress call at 10:55 am, and the flames were successfully extinguished by noon.
The Delhi Police reported that the fire likely originated from electrical equipment used for cooking, after receiving a PCR call at 11:02 am.
