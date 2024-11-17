Blaze Engulfs Food Van Outside Vishwavidyalaya Station

A fire erupted in a food van located outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station early Sunday morning. Emergency services acted swiftly; two fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials confirmed. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the distress call at 10:55 am, and the flames were successfully extinguished by noon.

The Delhi Police reported that the fire likely originated from electrical equipment used for cooking, after receiving a PCR call at 11:02 am.

