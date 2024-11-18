Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Farmer Killed by Rogue Elephant

A farmer named Maran was killed by a rogue elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve while trying to protect his crops. The incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the area. Authorities urge increased caution for local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:40 IST
Tragic Encounter: Farmer Killed by Rogue Elephant
Bornean elephants Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer named Maran was tragically killed by a rogue elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, forest officials reported. The 55-year-old was guarding his maize crops from wild animals in Bairamarathotti village when attacked.

The fatal incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday. Maran, attempting to chase away the intruding elephant, was trampled to death on the spot, according to officials. His body was later discovered by nearby farmers who heard the disturbance.

Forest officials and the Kadambur police, upon being alerted, quickly responded by recovering the victim's body and sending it to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem. Authorities have initiated an investigation and issued a warning for farmers to remain cautious in elephant-prone regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024