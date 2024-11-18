Tragic Encounter: Farmer Killed by Rogue Elephant

A farmer named Maran was tragically killed by a rogue elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, forest officials reported. The 55-year-old was guarding his maize crops from wild animals in Bairamarathotti village when attacked.

The fatal incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday. Maran, attempting to chase away the intruding elephant, was trampled to death on the spot, according to officials. His body was later discovered by nearby farmers who heard the disturbance.

Forest officials and the Kadambur police, upon being alerted, quickly responded by recovering the victim's body and sending it to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem. Authorities have initiated an investigation and issued a warning for farmers to remain cautious in elephant-prone regions.

