Tragic Encounter: Farmer Killed by Rogue Elephant
A farmer named Maran was killed by a rogue elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve while trying to protect his crops. The incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the area. Authorities urge increased caution for local farmers.
- Country:
- India
A farmer named Maran was tragically killed by a rogue elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, forest officials reported. The 55-year-old was guarding his maize crops from wild animals in Bairamarathotti village when attacked.
The fatal incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday. Maran, attempting to chase away the intruding elephant, was trampled to death on the spot, according to officials. His body was later discovered by nearby farmers who heard the disturbance.
Forest officials and the Kadambur police, upon being alerted, quickly responded by recovering the victim's body and sending it to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem. Authorities have initiated an investigation and issued a warning for farmers to remain cautious in elephant-prone regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Triumphant Return: China's Astronauts Set Records, Grow Crops in Space
Wildlife Trafficking: Forest Officials Rescue Endangered Orangutan and Reptiles
Elephant Herd Raids Crops in Village Near Sanamavu Reserve
Bayer CropScience Sees Profit Slump Amid Rising Expenses
Reviving Heritage: CUO's Mission to Preserve Indigenous Crops