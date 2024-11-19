Polavaram Project: Andhra's 'Lifeline' to End Famines

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared the Polavaram Project as the state's fundamental asset, vowing its completion by 2027 regardless of existing financial issues.

Labeling it a 'game changer,' Naidu highlighted the project's potential to end famines through effective river interlinking in the southern state.

Naidu revealed that the Centre has contributed Rs 12,157 crore towards the Rs 55,000-crore venture, committing the remainder in two years. So far, Rs 2,900 crore has been disbursed.

(With inputs from agencies.)