Blaze Erupts at Textile Factory, No Casualties Reported

A significant fire erupted at a textile factory in Sector 63. No injuries were reported. Quick action by a nearby security guard led to police intervention. Ten fire engines were deployed, and the blaze was controlled in four hours. The fire's cause remains uncertain.

Updated: 21-11-2024 14:29 IST
A devastating fire emerged at a textile factory located in Sector 63 early Thursday morning, according to a report from a fire department official.

No casualties occurred, thanks to the timely alert raised by a security guard employed at a nearby establishment. Police were promptly notified about the incident at the SDS garment company.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey reported that ten fire engines were dispatched around 5 a.m., successfully containing the fire within four hours. Investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause and assess the resulting damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

