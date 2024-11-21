Blaze Erupts at Textile Factory, No Casualties Reported

A devastating fire emerged at a textile factory located in Sector 63 early Thursday morning, according to a report from a fire department official.

No casualties occurred, thanks to the timely alert raised by a security guard employed at a nearby establishment. Police were promptly notified about the incident at the SDS garment company.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey reported that ten fire engines were dispatched around 5 a.m., successfully containing the fire within four hours. Investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause and assess the resulting damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)