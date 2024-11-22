Atmospheric River's Fury: Northern California Under Siege

Northern California faced vigorous conditions on Thursday as an atmospheric river unleashed significant wind and rain, despite a second predicted bomb cyclone not fully forming. The earlier storm had already caused destruction across the region.

The powerful atmospheric river maintained pressure on northern California, sparking flood and wind alerts, while over a quarter million homes were without power in Washington and California. Similar impacts were felt in British Columbia, Canada, where power was cut to many residents.

The rainfall proved critical amid the state's drought, with around 11 inches recorded in some areas, aiding in reservoir replenishment and soil moisture restoration. However, risks of flooding and mudslides remain pressing concerns for residents and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)