Atmospheric River's Fury: Northern California Under Siege

Northern California endured heavy rain and gusty winds from an atmospheric river as a second forecasted bomb cyclone failed to fully develop. The region remains vulnerable with power outages, flooding, and mudslides. Despite damages, the rainfall alleviated dry conditions, replenishing reservoirs and moistening the soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 07:32 IST
Northern California faced vigorous conditions on Thursday as an atmospheric river unleashed significant wind and rain, despite a second predicted bomb cyclone not fully forming. The earlier storm had already caused destruction across the region.

The powerful atmospheric river maintained pressure on northern California, sparking flood and wind alerts, while over a quarter million homes were without power in Washington and California. Similar impacts were felt in British Columbia, Canada, where power was cut to many residents.

The rainfall proved critical amid the state's drought, with around 11 inches recorded in some areas, aiding in reservoir replenishment and soil moisture restoration. However, risks of flooding and mudslides remain pressing concerns for residents and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

