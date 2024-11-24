Haryana's Push for Efficient Governance: Vivek Joshi's Bold Initiatives
Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi has committed to strict oversight of contractors and firms not meeting governmental standards. During a meeting with various departments, he emphasized modernizing infrastructure and civic amenities using technology. Joshi also highlighted improvements in Gurugram, focusing on essential civil services and developmental projects.
Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi vowed impactful reform by implementing strict measures against contractors and firms failing to meet government standards, stated an official release.
In a meeting with departments like GMDA, MCG, HSIIDC, and NHAI, Joshi urged a focus on resolving basic infrastructure issues, including electricity, water, and road maintenance. He advocated for a citizen-friendly governance approach.
Emphasizing the integration of modern technology into civic amenities—spanning sanitation and waste management—Joshi plans to discuss these civic concerns further in a meeting at Chandigarh. Analyzing Gurugram's development, he emphasized addressing monsoon waterlogging and city cleanliness.
Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority's CEO, A Srinivas, assured road repairs would conclude in six months, also revealing plans to expand the public transport fleet. Progress in addressing sewer overflows and generating energy from waste was also noted.
