Haryana's Push for Efficient Governance: Vivek Joshi's Bold Initiatives

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi vowed impactful reform by implementing strict measures against contractors and firms failing to meet government standards, stated an official release.

In a meeting with departments like GMDA, MCG, HSIIDC, and NHAI, Joshi urged a focus on resolving basic infrastructure issues, including electricity, water, and road maintenance. He advocated for a citizen-friendly governance approach.

Emphasizing the integration of modern technology into civic amenities—spanning sanitation and waste management—Joshi plans to discuss these civic concerns further in a meeting at Chandigarh. Analyzing Gurugram's development, he emphasized addressing monsoon waterlogging and city cleanliness.

Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority's CEO, A Srinivas, assured road repairs would conclude in six months, also revealing plans to expand the public transport fleet. Progress in addressing sewer overflows and generating energy from waste was also noted.

