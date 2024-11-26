Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Gujarat: Ritual Journey Turns Fatal

A fatal accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district resulted in the death of four women and injuries to 16 others. The pickup van they were in collided with a truck near Chotila while heading to Somnath for a ritual. The victims were identified and are all related.

26-11-2024
In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, four women lost their lives, and 16 others were injured in a collision involving a pickup van and a truck. The accident, which occurred near Chotila on Monday night, has left the community in shock and mourning.

The police stated that the van was en route to Somnath from Shiyani village in Limbdi taluka when it collided with a truck that was turning towards a roadside hotel. The impact claimed the lives of two women instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The victims were on a spiritual journey to perform 'pitra tarpan,' a ritual for deceased ancestors. Among the deceased were Magjiben, Galalben, Manjuben, and Gauriben Rethariya, all related. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Rajkot civil hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

