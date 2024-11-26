Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Egypt's Red Sea Coast

A tourist boat named Sea Story capsized off Egypt's Red Sea coast near Sataya Reef, causing three fatalities and 13 people missing. Rescue operations are ongoing. The boat was on a diving trip with 31 tourists and 13 crew members when it was hit by high waves and sank swiftly.

26-11-2024
In a tragic turn of events, a tourist boat, the Sea Story, capsized off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea on Tuesday morning, resulting in three fatalities, according to Amr Hanafi, Red Sea provincial governor.

The boat, which was carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew members on a multi-day diving excursion, was overwhelmed by high waves near Sataya Reef and sank within 5-7 minutes, leaving 13 people missing.

Despite a safety inspection in March 2024, extreme weather conditions with 3-4 meter waves and 34-knot winds led to the incident. The Red Sea remains essential for Egypt's economy, attracting tourists to its stunning coral reefs and marine life.

