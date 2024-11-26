Tragic Autorickshaw Crash Claims Two Lives Near Nagpur
Two women lost their lives and six others were injured in an autorickshaw accident near Nagpur. The vehicle collided with a stationary crane as the driver lost control. The deceased were identified, and a case of negligent driving was filed against the driver as police investigate.
A tragic vehicle accident near Nagpur claimed the lives of two women and left six others injured after an autorickshaw collided with a parked crane. The incident unfolded on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Tuesday evening, according to local authorities.
The autorickshaw, driven by Satish, reportedly picked up speed but veered off course, crashing into a crane stationed by the road's edge in the Khairi area. The impact was severe, crushing the autorickshaw's front section and resulting in the instant death of two women onboard.
The deceased, identified as Nagpur residents Nirmala Laxman Jumale, 50, and Kausalyabai Kuhikar, 60, were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured, including the autorickshaw driver, received medical treatment at a private facility. Law enforcement registered a case of negligent driving against the driver and launched a thorough investigation into the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
