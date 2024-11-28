Left Menu

Thane's Rise: Transforming into Mumbai's Premier Urban Hub

Thane, located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is undergoing significant infrastructure development with over 34 projects in progress. Hiranandani Estate, a prominent township, exemplifies this transformation, offering both residential and commercial amenities and fostering a walk-to-work lifestyle. This growth cements Thane's status as a key urban center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:15 IST
Thane is poised to become a central urban hub within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, buoyed by an array of infrastructure projects. At the forefront of this evolution is the Hiranandani Estate, which spans 350 acres off Ghodbunder Road. The township is strategically aligned with Thane’s ambitious growth trajectory.

According to Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer at House of Hiranandani, the estate synergizes with the upcoming infrastructure, including Metro lines 4 and 5, Mumbai-Nashik highway upgrades, and the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor. Hiranandani Estate offers a balance of modern and natural living spaces.

In addition to residential options, the estate boasts the Hiranandani Business Park, home to major companies like TCS and WeWork. This enables residents to enjoy a walk-to-work lifestyle. Moreover, facilities like 'The Walk', dining, and educational institutions make it a comprehensive living environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

