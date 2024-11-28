Patna Metro: On Track for Independence Day Launch

The eagerly awaited Patna Metro is set to start operations on Independence Day next year, as stated by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in the state assembly.

During the assembly session, Choudhary presented a supplementary budget of Rs 32,506 crore, crucial for the first phase of the Patna Metro project and other infrastructural developments.

The project will feature two key corridors designed to connect high-density areas for improved city connectivity. The supplementary budget also aims to support education and health initiatives, including the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the National Rural Health Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)