Incoming Cyclonic Storm Threatens Southern India: A Detailed Update

A deep depression currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm, affecting the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. ISRO's satellites provide crucial data on wind patterns and cyclone intensity. The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued stranded fishermen in a daring operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:15 IST
The deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal remains almost stationary around 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, awaiting its transformation into a cyclonic storm, according to regional weather offices.

ISRO announced that satellite EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR have been meticulously tracking the storm since November 23, pinpointing ocean wind patterns for critical lead time. This real-time data, especially from geostationary INSAT-3DR, has improved monitoring and safety preparations significantly.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard executed a brave rescue operation, saving six fishermen from a perilous situation in Cuddalore amid deteriorating weather conditions, proving the preparedness and efficacy of the response teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

