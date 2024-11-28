Incoming Cyclonic Storm Threatens Southern India: A Detailed Update

The deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal remains almost stationary around 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, awaiting its transformation into a cyclonic storm, according to regional weather offices.

ISRO announced that satellite EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR have been meticulously tracking the storm since November 23, pinpointing ocean wind patterns for critical lead time. This real-time data, especially from geostationary INSAT-3DR, has improved monitoring and safety preparations significantly.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard executed a brave rescue operation, saving six fishermen from a perilous situation in Cuddalore amid deteriorating weather conditions, proving the preparedness and efficacy of the response teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)