AI Meets Medicine: Pioneering Research Grant at JMI

In a significant advancement for healthcare research, Raza, an associate professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, has been awarded a substantial research grant by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The grant, amounting to approximately Rs 94 lakh, will support the development of artificial intelligence tools for breast cancer treatment.

The project focuses on creating AI-guided strategies for drug design to optimize compounds, identify therapeutic targets, and formulate novel treatments. A statement from the university highlighted that a patented compound, 'DdpMPyPEPhU,' will be further explored under this initiative. This research aims to tackle critical challenges in breast cancer treatment with potentially transformative outcomes for global healthcare.

The funding will facilitate collaboration with top experts, expedite advanced experimentation, and drive innovations in breast cancer treatment. Jamia's Vice-Chancellor and Registrar have praised Raza's achievements, emphasizing the university's commitment to scientific excellence. Raza expressed gratitude, viewing the grant as an opportunity to advance AI-integrated healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)