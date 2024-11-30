Left Menu

Chennai Battles Cyclone Fengal's Fury

Cyclone Fengal brought heavy rains to Chennai, inundating hospitals and neighborhoods. Despite the government's warnings, people flocked to beaches and historical sites. The storm caused power outages, disrupted public transport, and led to tragic incidents. Authorities deployed personnel and pumps to mitigate the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai is reeling under the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which unleashed relentless rains, flooding hospitals and residential areas. Civic authorities are working at a 'war-footing' pace to manage the crisis.

Despite official warnings, many ventured outdoors, with The Mamallapuram heritage site drawing visitors amidst the chaos. With high tides and strong winds, the coastline endured significant erosion.

The cyclone has severely disrupted public services; police and local authorities have deployed sandbags and pumps. Greater Chennai Corporation has mobilized 22,000 personnel and is actively involved in flood relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

