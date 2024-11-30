Puducherry Braces for Cyclone Fengal's Impact

Puducherry was hit by heavy rains on Saturday as Cyclone Fengal approached, leading the administration to issue SMS alerts urging the union territory's 12 lakh residents to stay cautious. The storm was predicted to hit near Puducherry by the end of the day.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy conducted site visits in rain-affected areas, assessing disaster management measures, particularly efforts to shelter evacuees from vulnerable zones. Officials were tasked with maintaining resident safety. District Collector A Kulothungan updated the Chief Minister on food distribution for those in shelters.

The National Disaster Relief Force arrived from Arakonam to assist in relief operations as control rooms were established. Emergency contact numbers were shared, advising residents to remain indoors, and several areas, including tourist locations, were shut down. Schools, colleges, and public places like theaters were closed to ensure public safety.

