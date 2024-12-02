Left Menu

Students Rally to Save Deer of Delhi's Iconic Park

Students in Delhi are urging authorities not to relocate deer from the iconic Deer Park, citing emotional connections and alternatives to moving. Despite overpopulation concerns, conservationists argue for local solutions, criticizing the DDA for neglecting population control recommendations. The DDA declined comment on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:09 IST
Over 50 students in Delhi are fervently appealing to authorities to halt the planned relocation of deer from the renowned Deer Park in South Delhi. Their handwritten pleas aim to stop what seems to be a controversial decision to preserve the park's ecological and educational significance.

The Delhi Development Authority's decision to move the deer, driven by overpopulation and space constraints, has faced backlash from both students and conservationists. Environmentalists suggest local biodiversity parks could house the deer, criticizing the DDA for not implementing simpler population control measures.

Conservation advocate Verhaen Khanna highlights the discrepancy in resource management, pointing out Noida's plan to bring in deer from Africa while ignoring regional conservation solutions. The DDA, responsible for the park, has not responded to these concerns, leaving students and the public eager for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

