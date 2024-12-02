Students Rally to Save Deer of Delhi's Iconic Park

Over 50 students in Delhi are fervently appealing to authorities to halt the planned relocation of deer from the renowned Deer Park in South Delhi. Their handwritten pleas aim to stop what seems to be a controversial decision to preserve the park's ecological and educational significance.

The Delhi Development Authority's decision to move the deer, driven by overpopulation and space constraints, has faced backlash from both students and conservationists. Environmentalists suggest local biodiversity parks could house the deer, criticizing the DDA for not implementing simpler population control measures.

Conservation advocate Verhaen Khanna highlights the discrepancy in resource management, pointing out Noida's plan to bring in deer from Africa while ignoring regional conservation solutions. The DDA, responsible for the park, has not responded to these concerns, leaving students and the public eager for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)