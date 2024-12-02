Left Menu

Fatal Collision in Amravati Claims Lives

A tragic car accident in Amravati district, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to three others. The collision occurred in Golegaon village on the Daryapur-Akola road. Local police confirmed the fatalities from one vehicle and injuries in the second car involved.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a car collision in Maharashtra's Amravati district claimed the lives of three individuals on Monday. The accident unfolded in Golegaon village along the Daryapur-Akola road, according to police reports.

A police official disclosed that three of the four passengers in one car succumbed to their injuries, while the fourth sustained injuries. In the other car involved in the crash, two individuals were injured and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fatal collision and are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

