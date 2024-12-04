Left Menu

Kashmir's Icy Descent: A Chilling Forecast

Kashmir experiences a sharp drop in night temperatures with most areas falling below freezing. Srinagar recorded -2°C, while Pahalgam hit -4.8°C. The India Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather and further temperature drops until December 14, with a slight chance of snow on December 8 and 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Temperatures in Kashmir have sharply decreased, the India Meteorological Department reported this Wednesday, sinking below freezing in most regions.

Srinagar's night temperature fell to minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam hit a chilly minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. This drop in temperature ushers in dry weather, predicted to persist until mid-December with further declines likely.

A marginal reprieve may come with possible light snow or rain expected in elevated areas on December 8 and 9. However, no significant changes in the dry outlook are anticipated until December 14, according to meteorologists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

