Kashmir's Icy Descent: A Chilling Forecast
Kashmir experiences a sharp drop in night temperatures with most areas falling below freezing. Srinagar recorded -2°C, while Pahalgam hit -4.8°C. The India Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather and further temperature drops until December 14, with a slight chance of snow on December 8 and 9.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Temperatures in Kashmir have sharply decreased, the India Meteorological Department reported this Wednesday, sinking below freezing in most regions.
Srinagar's night temperature fell to minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam hit a chilly minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. This drop in temperature ushers in dry weather, predicted to persist until mid-December with further declines likely.
A marginal reprieve may come with possible light snow or rain expected in elevated areas on December 8 and 9. However, no significant changes in the dry outlook are anticipated until December 14, according to meteorologists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley's Optimistic Forecast for S&P 500
Walmart Gears Up with Strong Sales Forecast Amid Holiday Season
Walmart Boosts Annual Forecasts Amid Rising Holiday Demand
Global Markets Juggle Nvidia Forecasts and Bitcoin Surge
Exit Polls: Forecasts Indicate Favorable Outcomes for Mahayuti and NDA Alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand