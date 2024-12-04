Left Menu

Karnataka's Pioneering Circular Economic Policy: A Green Blueprint for Construction

Karnataka is set to introduce India's first circular economic policy, mandating 20% of construction materials to be sustainable. The policy, discussed at the Propagate 2024 summit, aims to position Bengaluru as a leader in proptech and sustainable development, with collaboration between the government and real estate sector being emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:59 IST
Karnataka's Pioneering Circular Economic Policy: A Green Blueprint for Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka is pioneering India's transition to a circular economy with an upcoming policy mandating that 20% of all construction materials be sustainable. The announcement, made by State Minister Priyank Kharge at the Propagate 2024 summit, reflects a strategic shift towards reducing waste and combating climate change.

The summit, focusing on proptech, showcased discussions on the latest technology trends and their impact on urban development. Leaders emphasized the urgent need for collaboration between government and the real estate sector to foster an environment where innovation and sustainability intersect.

Karnataka's commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable growth was further highlighted by Amit Kumar from Kotak Bank. He advocated for the integration of India's tech stack to streamline processes in real estate, utilizing AI and blockchain for transparency and efficiency. With a strong ecosystem in place, Karnataka aims to lead in building smarter, sustainable cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024