Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Gorge Accident in Kishtwar

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a vehicle carrying workers for a private firm skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials reported.

The mishap occurred near Dangduru as workers from an under-construction power project were returning by mini-bus from the dam site. The accident claimed two lives and left 14 injured.

Rescue operations commenced immediately, with two bodies retrieved and the injured rushed to a hospital. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed his condolences and assured all necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)