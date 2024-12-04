Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Gorge Accident in Kishtwar

A tragic accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district when a vehicle carrying workers skidded off the road, resulting in two fatalities and 14 injuries. Swift rescue efforts were made, with two bodies recovered and others hospitalized. Union Minister Jitendra Singh promised assistance to those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a vehicle carrying workers for a private firm skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials reported.

The mishap occurred near Dangduru as workers from an under-construction power project were returning by mini-bus from the dam site. The accident claimed two lives and left 14 injured.

Rescue operations commenced immediately, with two bodies retrieved and the injured rushed to a hospital. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed his condolences and assured all necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

