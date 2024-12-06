Left Menu

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near Ferndale, Northern California on Thursday, prompting a tsunami warning. The tremors affected areas as far as San Francisco, halting BART transit and affecting millions. The US Geological Survey estimates significant potential for localized damage, urging residents to seek higher ground immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eureka | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:04 IST
Tremors Trigger Tsunami Alert in Northern California
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday morning, causing widespread tremors and triggering a tsunami warning. The quake's epicenter was located west of Ferndale in Humboldt County, near the Oregon border, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

Communities as far as San Francisco experienced the seismic activity, with residents reporting noticeable rolling motions lasting several seconds. The quake was succeeded by several smaller aftershocks, adding to public concern. In response, the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District halted traffic through the underwater tunnel connecting San Francisco and Oakland.

The US Geological Survey issued a yellow alert, indicating a localized but minimal damage threat, impacting an estimated 5.3 million Californians. The National Weather Service's tsunami warning urged those in coastal areas to immediately seek higher ground, warning of potentially powerful waves and strong currents along the coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

