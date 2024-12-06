650 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways fleet

To further strengthen public transport services in the state, 650 new buses will soon be added to the Haryana Roadways fleet, according to an official statement.

This includes 150 air-conditioned buses and 500 non-AC ones and the total cost for these buses is expected to be over Rs 300 crore, it said.

The statement said the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini approved the purchase after a meeting on Friday.

In the meeting of the HPPC, the Departmental High-Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPCC) and the High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC), approvals were given for contracts and procurement of goods worth Rs 1,329 crore.

After negotiations with various bidders, the government has made significant savings of over Rs 38 crore, the statement said.

In the meeting, approval was also given for setting up four types of Information and Communication Technology labs in 801 government schools under the PM Schools for Rising India (PMSHRI) and Samagra Shiksha Schemes, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 33 crore was approved for the purchase of teaching-learning materials for government primary schools in the state for Classes 1 to 5.

In the meeting, the expansion and renovation of existing structures at the waterworks and boosting stations in Mahendergarh town for Rs 15.80 crore was also approved.

Approval was also given for the repair work of various master roads from Sector 75 to 89 in Greater Faridabad at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore, the statement said.

The work of development of Infrastructure facilities at HSIIDC, Sector-37, Karnal and infrastructure facilities in newly carved out pockets in Sector-33-B, Ph-II, Industrial Model Township, Rohtak, for Rs 36 crore and Rs 16 crore respectively, has also been approved.

Approval was also granted for the purchase of two genetic analyzers or automated DNA sequencers and other equipment for the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Madhuban, Karnal, and Gurugram, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.92 crore.

