Cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro

) The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project that will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.

The entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, all of them elevated.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is scheduled to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction. With this expansion, Delhi Metro will become one of the largest three metro networks in the world, he added.

This line will be an extension of the operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi, such as Narela, Bawana and parts of Rohini.

In a statement, the government said that the completion cost of the project is Rs 6,230 crore.

The stations that on this corridor would be Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathpur.

The corridor will be Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana. The Delhi Metro currently operates up to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

The statement said construction of Phase-IV (three priority corridors) consisting of 65.202 km and 45 stations is underway. More than 56 per cent of the construction has been completed so far, it said.

''The Phase-IV are likely to be completed in stages by March 2026. In addition, two more corridors, comprising 20.762 kilometres, have also been approved and are in the pre-tendering stages,'' it stated.

The statement also said the Delhi Metro caters to on average of 64 lakh passenger journeys. The maximum passenger journey recorded so far is 78.67 lakh on November 18 this year.

A total of 12 metro lines of about 392 km with 288 stations are being operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in the national capital and NCR.

