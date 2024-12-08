Left Menu

Heroic Rescue in Chhatarpur: Police Save Lives in Fiery Ordeal

Five people, including an infant, were rescued from a fire at a South Delhi apartment. Police officers coordinated efforts to evacuate residents, calm the public, and move vehicles away from the blaze, while the fire brigade extinguished the flames.

In a dramatic rescue operation, police saved five individuals, including an infant, from a raging fire that erupted in a housing apartment at Chhatarpur Enclave in South Delhi. The incident occurred on Friday, trapping residents in Arya Apartments as a massive fire spread quickly.

Authorities responded swiftly to an emergency call received at 8:30 pm, with the Maidan Garhi Police Station dispatching a team immediately. Head Constable Pankaj coordinated the arrival of water tankers and reassured panicked residents, while Head Constable Gograj ascended to the building's top floor to carry out crucial evacuations.

Among those rescued by Gograj were a woman and her eight-day-old infant, showcasing the bravery of the police force. Simultaneously, Head Constable Neeraj demonstrated quick thinking by breaking the windows of parked vehicles and moving them to prevent further fire spread. The fire was successfully doused by the fire brigade's timely intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

