Mystery Surrounds Leopard's Death in Rajouri

A leopard was found dead near a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, authorities reported on Monday.

Amit Sharma from the Wildlife Protection Department noted the carcass was discovered without apparent injuries, leading to suspicions of illness. Residents reported the find, prompting a wildlife department team to the site.

The department has transferred the carcass for a veterinary post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, with legal proceedings and a detailed investigation now in progress.

