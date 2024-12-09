Mystery Surrounds Leopard's Death in Rajouri
A leopard was discovered dead near a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Initial reports show no visible injuries and the wildlife department suspects illness. The carcass has been sent for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death, with legal proceedings initiated for further investigation.
09-12-2024
A leopard was found dead near a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, authorities reported on Monday.
Amit Sharma from the Wildlife Protection Department noted the carcass was discovered without apparent injuries, leading to suspicions of illness. Residents reported the find, prompting a wildlife department team to the site.
The department has transferred the carcass for a veterinary post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, with legal proceedings and a detailed investigation now in progress.
