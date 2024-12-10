Smart City Struggles: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Revival of Harmony

Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, has voiced serious concerns over the progress of the Jammu Smart City project, citing a deficiency in visible development and basic infrastructure as cause for disillusionment.

During a visit to Raghunath bazaar, he expressed embarrassment over the city's condition, lamenting that the current state does not represent a true 'smart city'. Abdullah also called for the restoration of the culturally significant Darbar Move as a means to revive communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

He underscored the importance of snow and rain for agriculture, linking it to a wish for a prosperous new year. Additionally, he observed the economic stagnation in the region, with empty shops indicating a faltering business environment. Abdullah reaffirmed the need for communal harmony but refrained from commenting on controversial remarks made by another local political figure.

