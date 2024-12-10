Smart City Struggles: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Revival of Harmony
Farooq Abdullah criticized the lack of development in the Jammu Smart City project, advocating for cultural harmony through Darbar Move restoration. He decried inadequate infrastructure, while wishing a prosperous new year with vital agricultural rains. Abdullah highlighted the Darbar Move's communal significance and noted economic struggles in the region.
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, has voiced serious concerns over the progress of the Jammu Smart City project, citing a deficiency in visible development and basic infrastructure as cause for disillusionment.
During a visit to Raghunath bazaar, he expressed embarrassment over the city's condition, lamenting that the current state does not represent a true 'smart city'. Abdullah also called for the restoration of the culturally significant Darbar Move as a means to revive communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.
He underscored the importance of snow and rain for agriculture, linking it to a wish for a prosperous new year. Additionally, he observed the economic stagnation in the region, with empty shops indicating a faltering business environment. Abdullah reaffirmed the need for communal harmony but refrained from commenting on controversial remarks made by another local political figure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
