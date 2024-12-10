Left Menu

Icy Grip: Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Cold Wave

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping significantly below normal. Areas like Tabo recorded lows of minus 12.7 degrees Celsius. Light snow and rain have affected several places, leading to blocked roads, frozen water pipes, and dense fog in certain regions.

A severe cold wave tightened its grip on Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as temperatures remained three to five degrees below normal across most regions, accompanied by light snowfall in various areas.

The coldest spot was Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti, registering a bone-chilling minus 12.7 degrees. Snowfall was reported in Shimla's Khadrala, Koksar, and Kalpa with accumulations of 2.0 cm, 0.5 cm, and 0.2 cm respectively, according to local meteorologists.

Though the majority of the state experienced dry weather in the last 24 hours, isolated areas saw minimal rainfall and snowfall. The meteorological office forecasts a continuation of similar conditions, with the exceptions of light precipitations in select higher-altitude districts.

