Icy Grip: Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Cold Wave

A severe cold wave tightened its grip on Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as temperatures remained three to five degrees below normal across most regions, accompanied by light snowfall in various areas.

The coldest spot was Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti, registering a bone-chilling minus 12.7 degrees. Snowfall was reported in Shimla's Khadrala, Koksar, and Kalpa with accumulations of 2.0 cm, 0.5 cm, and 0.2 cm respectively, according to local meteorologists.

Though the majority of the state experienced dry weather in the last 24 hours, isolated areas saw minimal rainfall and snowfall. The meteorological office forecasts a continuation of similar conditions, with the exceptions of light precipitations in select higher-altitude districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)