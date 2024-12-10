India and Italy Join Forces for Advanced Landslide Warning Systems

India and Italy have forged a new partnership to tackle landslides, a growing concern in the subcontinent's hilly terrains. The Indian government has approved a pact between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Italy's Research Institute for Geo-Hydrological Protection (CNR-IRPI) aimed at improving landslide forecasting and early warning systems.

The Union Cabinet recently gave the green light for this collaboration, aiming to bolster India's landslide early warning capabilities to meet global standards. This development is a significant step towards ensuring better prediction and mitigation, particularly in regions highly prone to landslides, such as Kerala's Wayanad.

The collaboration will integrate GSI's comprehensive landslide maps with India's PM Gati Shakti framework, enhancing resilience and reducing vulnerabilities. A National Landslide Forecasting facility is already operational in Kolkata, providing real-time forecasts and planning to expand its coverage across other districts prone to landslides.

