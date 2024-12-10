Odisha Pioneers Maritime and Agricultural Development with Strategic MoUs

The government of Odisha has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to develop a Maritime Perspective Plan. This initiative will delve into both the strengths and challenges of Odisha's maritime sector, focusing on ports, connectivity, and the development of coastal communities.

The partnership, formalized by Odisha's directorate of ports and NTCPWC at IIT Madras, aims to incorporate feedback from key stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of maritime issues from government departments to local boat owners.

In a separate yet equally important move, Odisha's Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment department has engaged in a project to improve agriculture on rice fallow lands by utilizing short-duration pulses and oilseed crops, with the intent of benefiting half a million farmers using innovative technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)