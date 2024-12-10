Odisha Pioneers Maritime and Agricultural Development with Strategic MoUs
The Odisha government has signed MoUs with IIT Madras for a Maritime Perspective Plan and with various agencies for rice fallow management. These initiatives aim to enhance maritime development and agricultural productivity through strategic planning and international collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The government of Odisha has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to develop a Maritime Perspective Plan. This initiative will delve into both the strengths and challenges of Odisha's maritime sector, focusing on ports, connectivity, and the development of coastal communities.
The partnership, formalized by Odisha's directorate of ports and NTCPWC at IIT Madras, aims to incorporate feedback from key stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of maritime issues from government departments to local boat owners.
In a separate yet equally important move, Odisha's Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment department has engaged in a project to improve agriculture on rice fallow lands by utilizing short-duration pulses and oilseed crops, with the intent of benefiting half a million farmers using innovative technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Maritime
- MoU
- Development
- IIT Madras
- Agriculture
- Rice Fallow
- Ports
- Ecosystem
- Stakeholders
ALSO READ
Assurances from Union Agriculture Minister to Andhra Pradesh
Piyush Goyal Highlights Opportunities for Collaboration in Agriculture, Defence, Aviation, and Renewable Energy
Karnataka CM Urges PM Modi for Financial Interventions in Agriculture and Urban Development
Empowering Agriculture: National Seed Congress 2024 Aims for Seed Innovation
AfDB Approves $162.76 Million Loan to Boost Angola’s Economic Diversification and Climate-Resilient Agriculture