Blaze at Delhi Banquet Hall Halts Wedding Ceremony

A fire erupted at a banquet hall in northeast Delhi during a wedding ceremony. Firefighters swiftly responded with five tenders. Eyewitness Manish Gupta was attending the function and reported that, despite the intense flames, there were no injuries, and all trapped individuals were safely rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire broke out in a banquet hall in northeast Delhi, bringing a wedding function to an abrupt halt, said an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire department received a distress call at 5:01 p.m., prompting the deployment of five fire tenders to the venue near Shastri Park.

Eyewitness Manish Gupta, attending his niece's wedding, recounted the chaos as flames quickly spread. Fortunately, the prompt response of firefighters ensured that no injuries were reported, and everyone trapped inside was safely evacuated, according to official statements.

