Blaze at Delhi Banquet Hall Halts Wedding Ceremony

A fire broke out in a banquet hall in northeast Delhi, bringing a wedding function to an abrupt halt, said an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire department received a distress call at 5:01 p.m., prompting the deployment of five fire tenders to the venue near Shastri Park.

Eyewitness Manish Gupta, attending his niece's wedding, recounted the chaos as flames quickly spread. Fortunately, the prompt response of firefighters ensured that no injuries were reported, and everyone trapped inside was safely evacuated, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)