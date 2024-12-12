Bridging Climate and Health: Kennedy's Role in a Warming World
Executives from Pfizer and Amazon are optimistic about collaborating with health secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite Trump's climate skepticism. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, aims to integrate climate and health policies, focusing on diseases and nutrition. Companies see his potential to unify opinions on health impacts of climate change.
Executives from major corporations like Pfizer Inc. and Amazon.com express optimism about potential collaborations with U.S. health secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amidst Trump's climate change skepticism.
Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, is keen on crafting climate policies that resonate with skeptics and activists, focusing on chronic diseases and nutrition.
Experts acknowledge challenges but see opportunity in unifying efforts around climate-induced health risks, believing this approach can transcend partisan divides and emphasize the health impacts of climate change.
