Bridging Climate and Health: Kennedy's Role in a Warming World

Executives from major corporations like Pfizer Inc. and Amazon.com express optimism about potential collaborations with U.S. health secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amidst Trump's climate change skepticism.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, is keen on crafting climate policies that resonate with skeptics and activists, focusing on chronic diseases and nutrition.

Experts acknowledge challenges but see opportunity in unifying efforts around climate-induced health risks, believing this approach can transcend partisan divides and emphasize the health impacts of climate change.

