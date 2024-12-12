Left Menu

Bridging Climate and Health: Kennedy's Role in a Warming World

Executives from Pfizer and Amazon are optimistic about collaborating with health secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite Trump's climate skepticism. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, aims to integrate climate and health policies, focusing on diseases and nutrition. Companies see his potential to unify opinions on health impacts of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Executives from major corporations like Pfizer Inc. and Amazon.com express optimism about potential collaborations with U.S. health secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amidst Trump's climate change skepticism.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, is keen on crafting climate policies that resonate with skeptics and activists, focusing on chronic diseases and nutrition.

Experts acknowledge challenges but see opportunity in unifying efforts around climate-induced health risks, believing this approach can transcend partisan divides and emphasize the health impacts of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

