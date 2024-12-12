Costly Drone Solution for Delhi's Pollution Faces Scrutiny
A proposed pilot project in Delhi utilizing drones to combat air pollution has been dismissed due to high costs and lack of effectiveness. Although touted as a potential solution for hard-to-reach pollution hotspots, the project failed to show measurable results against existing, cheaper methods.
A high-profile pilot project using drones to tackle pollution hotspots in Delhi has been rejected, primarily due to its high cost and lack of measurable success, a city official disclosed.
Part of Delhi's 21-point Winter Action Plan aimed at improving air quality, the drone technology was deemed costly and ineffective compared to current methodologies, which offer better results at a lower cost.
Despite a demonstration at Anand Vihar, a significant pollution zone, officials remain unconvinced. The technology hasn't provided better results than existing solutions, making its large-scale adoption unlikely.
