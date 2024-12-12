Left Menu

Costly Drone Solution for Delhi's Pollution Faces Scrutiny

A proposed pilot project in Delhi utilizing drones to combat air pollution has been dismissed due to high costs and lack of effectiveness. Although touted as a potential solution for hard-to-reach pollution hotspots, the project failed to show measurable results against existing, cheaper methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:37 IST
Costly Drone Solution for Delhi's Pollution Faces Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile pilot project using drones to tackle pollution hotspots in Delhi has been rejected, primarily due to its high cost and lack of measurable success, a city official disclosed.

Part of Delhi's 21-point Winter Action Plan aimed at improving air quality, the drone technology was deemed costly and ineffective compared to current methodologies, which offer better results at a lower cost.

Despite a demonstration at Anand Vihar, a significant pollution zone, officials remain unconvinced. The technology hasn't provided better results than existing solutions, making its large-scale adoption unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024