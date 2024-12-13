Rajasthan Shivers Amidst Intense Cold Wave
Rajasthan experiences severe cold conditions with Fatehpur reporting minus 0.1°C. Cold wave persists in various regions like Churu, Karauli, and Alwar. Meteorological reports indicate ongoing cold spells in northern parts, including Shekhawati, with temperatures expected between 2°C to 6°C in the next 24 hours.
Rajasthan remains gripped by an intense cold wave, with Fatehpur experiencing the season's lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Center Jaipur reported these frigid conditions on Friday, noting extreme cold at isolated locations across the state.
Across Rajasthan, places like Churu recorded biting cold temperatures of 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 3.6 degrees Celsius in Karauli. Additionally, Pilani registered 4 degrees Celsius, Sangaria in Hanumangarh noted 4.3 degrees Celsius, and Sikar stood at 5 degrees Celsius.
Anticipating the continuation of cold conditions, especially in north Rajasthan and the Shekhawati region, weather forecasts suggest that the minimum temperature will range from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours.
