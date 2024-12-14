Call for Action: Systemic Solution to Stubble Burning Crisis

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has underscored the critical need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the stubble burning crisis, which annually plagues New Delhi with severe pollution.

Speaking at the National Energy Conservation Day event, he emphasized that the hazardous conditions resulting from stubble burning pose serious threats to public health, productivity, and children's education.

Dhankhar urged a shift towards collective societal responsibility and called upon citizens to draw inspiration from traditional wisdom and constitutional duties to embrace environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)