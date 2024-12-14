Call for Action: Systemic Solution to Stubble Burning Crisis
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the urgent need for systemic solutions to the stubble burning crisis in New Delhi, warning of the severe health, economic, and educational impacts caused by pollution. He urged collective societal action and highlighted the importance of drawing from traditional wisdom for environmental conservation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has underscored the critical need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the stubble burning crisis, which annually plagues New Delhi with severe pollution.
Speaking at the National Energy Conservation Day event, he emphasized that the hazardous conditions resulting from stubble burning pose serious threats to public health, productivity, and children's education.
Dhankhar urged a shift towards collective societal responsibility and called upon citizens to draw inspiration from traditional wisdom and constitutional duties to embrace environmental conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement