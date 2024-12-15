Frigid Temperatures Grip Punjab and Haryana

Cold temperatures continue to grip Punjab and Haryana, with Faridkot emerging as the region's coldest location at a frigid one degree Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Punjab, areas like Gurdaspur and Bathinda reported chilling nights with mercury levels dipping to two degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar shivered at 1.7 degrees Celsius, while other cities like Narnaul and Bhiwani also faced piercing cold with lows of 3 and 4 degrees respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)