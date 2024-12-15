Left Menu

Frigid Temperatures Grip Punjab and Haryana

Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana, with Faridkot recording the lowest temperature of one degree Celsius. Other areas like Gurdaspur, Bathinda, and Amritsar also experienced chilly temperatures. The region's capital, Chandigarh, saw a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:50 IST
Cold temperatures continue to grip Punjab and Haryana, with Faridkot emerging as the region's coldest location at a frigid one degree Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Punjab, areas like Gurdaspur and Bathinda reported chilling nights with mercury levels dipping to two degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar shivered at 1.7 degrees Celsius, while other cities like Narnaul and Bhiwani also faced piercing cold with lows of 3 and 4 degrees respectively.

