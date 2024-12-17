Chill in Jharkhand: Temperatures Below 10°C with Rising Hope

In Jharkhand, a cold snap gripped most regions on Tuesday as minimum temperatures plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius.

The coldest spot, Kanke, registered a bone-chilling 2.5 degrees Celsius, while other areas like Gumla, Garhwa, and Ranchi hovered around 4.9 to 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Office.

However, residents can anticipate some respite starting Wednesday due to a weather system that could raise temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Light showers are also expected on December 20 and 21, as disturbances from the Bay of Bengal and western regions converge.

(With inputs from agencies.)