Chill in Jharkhand: Temperatures Below 10°C with Rising Hope
Most of Jharkhand shivered under temperatures below 10°C, with Kanke being the coldest at 2.5°C. Relief is expected as temperatures may rise by 3-5°C due to an approaching weather system. Light showers are predicted for December 20-21, under the influence of systems from the Bay of Bengal and a western disturbance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In Jharkhand, a cold snap gripped most regions on Tuesday as minimum temperatures plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius.
The coldest spot, Kanke, registered a bone-chilling 2.5 degrees Celsius, while other areas like Gumla, Garhwa, and Ranchi hovered around 4.9 to 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Office.
However, residents can anticipate some respite starting Wednesday due to a weather system that could raise temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Light showers are also expected on December 20 and 21, as disturbances from the Bay of Bengal and western regions converge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
