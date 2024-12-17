Left Menu

Destructive Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu, Significant Damage Reported

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing widespread damage. Reports suggest six unconfirmed deaths, with significant damage to infrastructure, including two reservoirs and a hospital. Relief operations are underway, hampered by communication outages. Australia and New Zealand have pledged assistance as aftershocks continue to unsettle the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:19 IST
Destructive Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu, Significant Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, experienced a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that caused widespread destruction across the city. The United Nations has reported six unconfirmed fatalities and extensive damage, including to two reservoirs and a hospital.

The earthquake disrupted communication networks, complicating disaster response efforts. Major infrastructure, such as Port Vila's international airport, was forced to close as authorities scrambled to manage the crisis. Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, announced plans to dispatch urban search and rescue teams.

The humanitarian impact is severe, with 116,000 people estimated to be affected. As Vanuatu grapples with this disaster, international support is crucial. Both Australia and New Zealand have pledged significant aid, despite ongoing communication challenges. Meanwhile, the community braces for further aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024