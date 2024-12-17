Destructive Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu, Significant Damage Reported

On Tuesday, Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, experienced a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that caused widespread destruction across the city. The United Nations has reported six unconfirmed fatalities and extensive damage, including to two reservoirs and a hospital.

The earthquake disrupted communication networks, complicating disaster response efforts. Major infrastructure, such as Port Vila's international airport, was forced to close as authorities scrambled to manage the crisis. Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, announced plans to dispatch urban search and rescue teams.

The humanitarian impact is severe, with 116,000 people estimated to be affected. As Vanuatu grapples with this disaster, international support is crucial. Both Australia and New Zealand have pledged significant aid, despite ongoing communication challenges. Meanwhile, the community braces for further aftershocks.

