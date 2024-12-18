Tragic Blaze Claims Six Lives in Kathua
A tragic fire in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed six lives, including a former deputy superintendent of police and his grandson. The blaze broke out in their rented home. Four others are hospitalized. An investigation is underway as it appears smoke inhalation was the cause of death.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a fire in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including a former deputy superintendent of police and his young grandson, early Wednesday morning.
The fire tragically consumed their rented accommodation, leaving four others hospitalized. According to local authorities, the fire was detected by residents around 2:30 am, who immediately attempted a rescue.
Police reported no burn injuries, indicating that smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.
