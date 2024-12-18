Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Six Lives in Kathua

A tragic fire in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed six lives, including a former deputy superintendent of police and his grandson. The blaze broke out in their rented home. Four others are hospitalized. An investigation is underway as it appears smoke inhalation was the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:05 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Six Lives in Kathua
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a fire in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including a former deputy superintendent of police and his young grandson, early Wednesday morning.

The fire tragically consumed their rented accommodation, leaving four others hospitalized. According to local authorities, the fire was detected by residents around 2:30 am, who immediately attempted a rescue.

Police reported no burn injuries, indicating that smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024