Brick&Bolt Pioneers Construction Innovation in India

Brick&Bolt, India's tech-enabled construction firm, highlights 2024 with robust growth, launching initiatives to enhance transparency and customer services. The company aims to expand further, venturing into new markets and advancing commercial capabilities, all while contributing significantly to socio-economic growth by creating over 18,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:11 IST
Bengaluru, India – Brick&Bolt, a leading tech-driven construction company, has marked the year 2024 with significant growth and transformation. The Bangalore-based firm announced serving over 4,000 units and launching initiatives such as express delivery services and specialized residential projects tailored for autistic individuals.

Brick&Bolt's 2024 highlights include launching its Express Delivery Service, allowing home delivery within eight months, and setting up experiential centers. Noteworthy is their partnership with Assisted Living for Adults with Autism (ALFAA), marking a significant stride in inclusivity and niche construction.

Co-Founder and CEO Jayesh Rajpurohit, spoke about the company’s achievements and future vision, focusing on expanding services to 25+ cities and elevating construction efficiency. Brick&Bolt aims to revolutionize the construction industry with continuous innovation, striving for transparency and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

