Swift Response Contained Fire at Sattva Knowledge City

A fire erupted at Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur, Telangana, affecting the fifth and sixth floors. Rapid response by fire services and in-house teams ensured no casualties, and operations continue uninterrupted. The cause is under investigation, maintaining high safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:34 IST
A blaze broke out on the fifth floor of Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur, with the Telangana Fire Department responding swiftly. Four fire tenders managed to extinguish the flames that reached the sixth floor, according to officials.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported. The fire originated from a restaurant onsite and was shown to have spread quickly by TV footage displaying thick smoke billowing from the building.

Furthermore, a Sattva group spokesperson praised their high-quality safety measures and the on-site emergency response team, stating that their rapid intervention ensured that the situation was brought under control. Normal operations have resumed at Knowledge City, with an investigation into the fire's cause ongoing.

